OHIO COUNTY - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that resulted in the operator being airlifted with serious injuries.
At approximately 2 p.m., responders were dispatched to the 11000 block of South Fork Road in Dillsboro, regarding a hunter who was involved in a rollover accident.
Earl Hagy, 63, of Dillsboro, was airlifted from the scene and flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in stable condition.
Hagy was retrieving a harvested antlered deer from the bottom of a steep incline where he had been hunting. After securing the deer to the rear of the off-road vehicle, Hagy attempted to navigate back up the steep incline but the ORV rolled over backwards, throwing him from the vehicle.
As a result of the accident, Hagy was impaled in the right side of his torso by the antlers of the deer.
Responding agencies include Indiana Conservation Officers, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, Rising Sun Police Department, Bear Branch Fire Department, and Rising Sun EMS.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.