NEW POINT - The second annual Diner Dash Dance is taking place from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at the New Point Community Center. All proceeds benefit the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship.
It’s been nearly 12 years since Anita Wessel began raising money for a scholarship in her daughter’s honor. Becca Wessel passed away in a fatal car crash in 2010. She was active in her school’s fine arts programs, local 4-H and the Color Guard.
Raffle items and monetary donations are welcome throughout the year but especially leading up to the October event. Businesses and locals can sponsor the event and the entirety of funds raised go towards a scholarship fund.
Wessel said these fundraising events allow her to see new and old friends that remember her daughter, even if it’s only for a day. The scholarship is awarded each year to at least one North Decatur graduate.
Parents Anita and Mike Wessel fundraised on their own until 2016. The Diner Dash events began in 2016 and have featured a 5K every year with the exception of a cancellation due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Last year, they decided to move the September event to October and host a Halloween themed dance instead. The event allowed them to award a $3,000 scholarship to their first choice and $850 to the three next best applicants.
Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend. This is a 21+ event. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, but guests may bring their own adult beverages if they wish, according to Wessel.
There is currently a raffle for two half hogs donated by Elmcroft. Each winner will have processing included and there are approximately 50 tickets left. Tickets are $5 each or 6 for $25.
Tickets can be purchased exclusively at the door of the New Point Community Center on October 22. The cost is $20 per ticket with a $5 discount for anyone who presents their previously purchased ticket to the hog raffle.
Call Anita Wessel at 765-570-3333 or email anitajmikewessel@yahoo.com for more information.
