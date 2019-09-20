GREENSBURG — The scholarship fund named for young Becca Wessell, the young lady who died in a tragic car accident just after turning 15, benefited from a recent 5K run known as the “Midtown Diner Dash,” and those who knew Wessell were feeling the love.
“The weather was absolutely beautiful and perfect for a 5K walk/run. We did reach 100 people for the race, and we were able to raise nearly $8,000 for the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship,” said Becca’s mother, Anita. “This is the most money that has been raised for the [scholarship] and we are very happy!”
The Daily News first reported on the North Decatur student in 2016. Rebecca Wessel, 15, of New Point, died as a result of injuries suffered in a single vehicle crash on an eastern county road. Neighbors rushed to Wessel’s aid after calling 911. Wessel was speaking to the neighbors when first responders arrived, but lost consciousness soon after. Paramedics and firefighters worked tirelessly to save the girl. A helicopter was called to the scene to transport Wessel directly to Methodist Hospital; however, her injuries were too severe and she was not stable enough to fly, so paramedics rushed the teen to DCMH where she died shortly after arrival.
After the accident, her mother created the Becca Wessel Memorial Scholarship, which benefits students involved in the music program at NDHS. To apply, interested students must submit a two-page report about why it’s important to be involved in music. Becca was very involved in music; she played the saxophone, sang in choir and played in the school band.
It was important to her family that Becca’s name remain prevalent in a community that’s near and dear to their heart.
“There’s not enough words to describe how important it is just to keep her name alive,” Anita Wessel said. “She was my baby, so I just tried to do anything just to let people keep memories out there.”
Tumblers were handed out to the first 21 runners to cross the finish line.
With the help of North Decatur FFA students, who set up tables and chairs and ran errands during the day, the event was a huge success and a great way to spend a breezy early fall morning.
Midtown Diner served biscuit and gravy to participants shortly after they crossed the finish line.
Grace Fullencamp, Becca’s sister, was the chief organizer of the event and she was very pleased.
“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who helped in each way,” said Fullenkamp.
“I am just so thankful to live in a loving and giving community,” Anita added.
