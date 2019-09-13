INDIANAPOLIS -- Hoosiers are invited to participate in a statewide program with a unique format to discuss what makes a welcoming community.
On Sept. 24, Indiana Humanities will host simultaneous dinner conversations from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. called “Chew on This: Who Belongs Here?” at 10 restaurants in Batesville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Middlebury, Muncie, New Albany and New Harmony. At each location, an expert facilitator will guide the discussion.
The events are part of Indiana Humanities’ two-year INseparable initiative, which invites Hoosiers to explore how we relate to each other across dividing lines and consider what it will take to be inseparable, in all the ways that matter.
“We are pleased to offer the opportunity for Indiana communities to take part in this important statewide conversation,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “Sharing a meal around a common table is a wonderful way to encourage civil dialogue and understanding.”
An expert facilitator will guide the conversation and help participants consider how welcoming their communities are to people who come from elsewhere, whether another country or just over the county line. Other questions up for discussion include: What do people mean when they say someone is or isn’t part of a community? Who decides? Why does belonging and openness matter—and how do Hoosiers make their communities more welcoming?
Ticket prices range from $10 to $30, which includes a meal, a non-alcoholic drink, tax and tip. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for an additional cost at most locations. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required at https://cotwhobelongshere.eventbrite.com. The events are sponsored by the Lumina Foundation.
Participating cities, venues and facilitators are:
Batesville
Restaurant: The Sherman
Facilitator: Tina Longstreth, Batesville Main Street
Fort Wayne
Restaurant: Nawa
Facilitator: John Christensen, Fort Wayne Magazine
Fort Wayne
Restaurant: Black Seed Vegan @ Wunderkammer Company
Facilitator: Ketu Oladuwa, Wunderkammer Company
Middlebury
Restaurant: Das Dutchman Essenhaus
Facilitator: Rex Gleim, Middlebury Community Library and Middlebury Chamber of Commerce
Muncie
Restaurant: Madjax
Facilitator: Jason Donati, City of Muncie
New Albany
Restaurant: Pints and Union
Facilitator: Roger Baylor
New Harmony
Restaurant: Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast
Facilitator: Steven Stump
Indianapolis
Restaurant: Pho 21
Facilitator: Marisol Gouveia, Indianapolis Zoo
Indianapolis
Restaurant: Axum Ethiopian Restaurant
Facilitator: Yecenia Tostado, Employ Indy
Indianapolis
Restaurant: Sangrita Saloon
Facilitator: Julian Harrell, Marion County Bar Association
In the spring, Indiana Humanities hosted a similar event, “Chew On This: What Divides Us?” that drew hundreds of Hoosiers in rural, suburban and urban communities across the state.
About INseparable
INseparable is a two-year Indiana Humanities initiative that invites Hoosiers to explore how we relate to each other across boundaries, real or imagined, and consider what it will take to indeed be inseparable, in all the ways that matter. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/inseparable.
About Indiana Humanities
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org.
