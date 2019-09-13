INDIANAPOLIS -- Hoosiers are invited to participate in a statewide program with a unique format to discuss what makes a welcoming community.

On Sept. 24, Indiana Humanities will host simultaneous dinner conversations from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. called “Chew on This: Who Belongs Here?” at 10 restaurants in Batesville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Middlebury, Muncie, New Albany and New Harmony. At each location, an expert facilitator will guide the discussion.

The events are part of Indiana Humanities’ two-year INseparable initiative, which invites Hoosiers to explore how we relate to each other across dividing lines and consider what it will take to be inseparable, in all the ways that matter.

“We are pleased to offer the opportunity for Indiana communities to take part in this important statewide conversation,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “Sharing a meal around a common table is a wonderful way to encourage civil dialogue and understanding.”

An expert facilitator will guide the conversation and help participants consider how welcoming their communities are to people who come from elsewhere, whether another country or just over the county line. Other questions up for discussion include: What do people mean when they say someone is or isn’t part of a community? Who decides? Why does belonging and openness matter—and how do Hoosiers make their communities more welcoming?

Ticket prices range from $10 to $30, which includes a meal, a non-alcoholic drink, tax and tip. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for an additional cost at most locations. Space is limited, and pre-registration is required at https://cotwhobelongshere.eventbrite.com. The events are sponsored by the Lumina Foundation.

Participating cities, venues and facilitators are:

Batesville

Restaurant: The Sherman

Facilitator: Tina Longstreth, Batesville Main Street

Fort Wayne

Restaurant: Nawa

Facilitator: John Christensen, Fort Wayne Magazine

Fort Wayne

Restaurant: Black Seed Vegan @ Wunderkammer Company

Facilitator: Ketu Oladuwa, Wunderkammer Company

Middlebury

Restaurant: Das Dutchman Essenhaus

Facilitator: Rex Gleim, Middlebury Community Library and Middlebury Chamber of Commerce

Muncie

Restaurant: Madjax

Facilitator: Jason Donati, City of Muncie

New Albany

Restaurant: Pints and Union

Facilitator: Roger Baylor

New Harmony

Restaurant: Denise Rapp’s Moveable Feast

Facilitator: Steven Stump

Indianapolis

Restaurant: Pho 21

Facilitator: Marisol Gouveia, Indianapolis Zoo

Indianapolis

Restaurant: Axum Ethiopian Restaurant

Facilitator: Yecenia Tostado, Employ Indy

Indianapolis

Restaurant: Sangrita Saloon

Facilitator: Julian Harrell, Marion County Bar Association

In the spring, Indiana Humanities hosted a similar event, “Chew On This: What Divides Us?” that drew hundreds of Hoosiers in rural, suburban and urban communities across the state.

About INseparable

INseparable is a two-year Indiana Humanities initiative that invites Hoosiers to explore how we relate to each other across boundaries, real or imagined, and consider what it will take to indeed be inseparable, in all the ways that matter. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/inseparable.

About Indiana Humanities

Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org.

