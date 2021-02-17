Director of Genesis stepping down after 13 years

RIPLEY COUNTY - Cheryll Obendorf, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, will step down from the Director’s position on March 1, 2021, after nearly 13 years as the leader of one of the Ripley County Community Foundation’s key initiatives.
During her tenure, Genesis has been recognized for its leadership across a wide range of key education, workforce, and community development initiatives and has leveraged over $4.2 million into education and workforce development since 2008.
“I am proud of the collaboration and partnerships that have resulted in an extraordinary amount of success since this initiative started,” Obendorf said. “The best part of my role has been seeing students become engaged in STEM through our many projects and programs and knowing that they have learned skills that will help them be successful in life.”
Obendorf will continue to serve as a consultant to the Ripley County Community Foundation and in volunteer roles on the Boards of Directors for Kids Discovery Factory and East Indiana Area Health Education Center.
Meanwhile, Genesis: Pathways to Success will continue to be a very important initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation with a focus on empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic opportunities in Ripley County. A new Director of the initiative will be announced in the near future.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.