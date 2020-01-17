GREENSBURG – An update has been provided on the Greensburg Housing Authority by Executive Director Milissa Ashley.
Last week, it was revealed the local Housing Authority was in danger of closing as a result of being considered insolvent and unable to satisfy an obligation to the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Ashley said the local agency is in default for repayment to HUD in the amount of $27,279.
“This debt was accumulated by indiscretions that occurred over 15 years ago,” Ashley said last week. “The sequester of 2013 caused hardships to many Housing Authorities in the United States. Due to the sequester and prior indiscretions, Greensburg Housing Authority utilized funding improperly to stay operational. This is not a reflection of the conduct of the current executive director, or the current board of directors, as they were put into place after these issues.”
If the Greensburg Housing Authority is unable to recover from this debt, and cannot find financial assistance by the deadline, the Housing Authority would be required to voluntarily transfer the program to the Indianapolis Field Office by HUD, closing the local office.
Ashley and commissioners from the board of directors attended the January Greensburg City Council meeting and requested the $27,279 over the course of three years to establish a payment plan with HUD to bring them out of default.
The city council eventually voted 3-2 to not provide the requested funding.
Ashley said not only will they speak before the city council again, they’ll also speak before county officials.
“We’re meeting with the county council Tuesday, and we’re going to the city council meeting Feb. 3,” Ashley said. “We’ll be asking for a third of the money from them. We’ve also secured a donation from Valeo and from members of the Union Baptist Church. We’re also going to have a meeting with the Community Foundation.”
Ashley told the Daily News the Greensburg Housing Authority is crucial to the needs of the disabled, the elderly, children, and people in difficult situations.
“We’re a stepping stone for them,” Ashley said.
As previously reported by the Daily News, Ashley said if the local Housing Authority closes, participants that are on the program currently will remain on the program and will be handled through the Indianapolis Field Office. The waiting list will transfer as well.
Right now, the executive director indicated she is feeling more positive.
“We’re still waiting to see how things play out, but I would say I’m a little bit more optimistic,” Ashley said.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
