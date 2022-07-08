RUSHVILLE – The busy week continues into the weekend with another summer concert at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Dirty Deeds (AC/DC Tribute Band) is scheduled to hit the local stage around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The opening act is a familiar one to local music fans with the Sean Lamb Janet Miller Band opening the at 7 p.m.
According to the band’s website, Dirty Deeds was formed by former members of several AC/DC tribute bands.
This all-star cast is bringing the ultimate AC/DC tribute show to new heights with the most accurate recreation of the AC/DC music and stage show.
The concert experience features two high energy shows complete with exciting stage props and non-stop action. The first show is a dedication to the Bon Scott era and the second show is a tribute to the Brian Johnson era.
The Sean Lamb Janet Miller Band is comprised of musicians from Indiana and Ohio. The different musical backgrounds and influences mesh together to create a country fried rock sound that is all their own.
Having both a male and female lead vocal lends the ability to cover a variety of artists ranging from Bob Seger and Fleetwood Mac to Johnny Cash and Miranda Lambert. Check out more on the band at https://seanlambjanetmillerband.com.
The Heart of Rushville has also announced food trucks from Pierogi Love and Pastabilitiez will be back on the grounds beginning at 5:30 p.m.
