RUSHVILLE - For a third straight weekend, Rushville's Riverside Park Amphitheater will host a concert.
Saturday's concert is Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band. The band is scheduled to take the stage around 7 p.m.
Dirty Deeds will take audiences on a theatrical ride through rock ‘n’ roll history on Saturday. This group has been touring the U.S. for more than 20 years bringing forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world's best rock bands, AC/DC.
Earning a reputation for their attention to detail and passion for the music, Dirty Deeds The AC/DC Experience recreates the exact sound of AC/DC by capturing the unique and exact tone for which the super group has come to be known.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.