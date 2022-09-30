BATESVILLE — The City of Batesville has announced the launch of the economic development-focused Discover Batesville e-newsletter, which will be released on a quarterly basis.
Designed for current and future residents, business owners and leaders, the e-newsletter will highlight Batesville’s economic development initiatives, awards, and businesses, celebrating growth opportunities within the community.
The e-newsletter is the latest in a series of efforts to promote the City of Batesville by the Batesville Marketing Coalition. Made up of representatives from the Batesville Economic Development Commission, Batesville Main Street, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Batesville, the BMC is devoted to sharing Batesville’s authentic story, while showcasing the many amenities, attractions, and resources it has to offer.
The e-newsletter will act as a snapshot of the wide-ranging marketing efforts.
“The newsletter is designed to keep readers informed on relevant economic topics, provide information on current programs and resources available, and engage residents and business owners in order to access and contribute to our city’s economic well-being,” said Sarah Lamping, the Economic Development Director for the City of Batesville. “It provides us with the opportunity to tell ‘our story’ to individuals and businesses outside the community.”
To achieve this, the fall edition of the e-newsletter is slated to feature topics of interest to businesses and residents alike. Economic news such as IKIO LED Lighting’s construction at the Shell Building in the Batesville Industrial Park will be contrasted with featurettes of much-loved seasonal traditions like the Batesville Farmers’ Market.
The e-newsletter is just one example of BMC’s recent marketing efforts, which are taking place under the name Discover Batesville, a multi-channel marketing initiative that has been designed to spread the word about everything Batesville has to offer. As part of this initiative, Discover Batesville and the City of Batesville are working with the BMC towards launching a new website and developing other marketing initiatives.
“We want entrepreneurs, families, retirees, and remote workers to feel connected to our community,” said Tricia Miller, Community Development Director for the City of Batesville. “We have built a robust marketing strategy with Discover Batesville to show current and future residents, and potential and current business owners that we are making progress and investing in infrastructure, broadband, a diverse job marketplace, and a variety of housing options.”
Along with easy access to three large metropolitan areas and up-and-coming business opportunities, the City of Batesville features award-winning educational offerings, top-rated healthcare facilities, family-friendly activities, a diverse art scene, and a broad variety of recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy. Residents and visitors can make use of the walking trails and bike paths, take a stroll downtown to enjoy the rich culture and intricate art scene, local restaurants, and other family-friendly entertainment.
“The overall goal of the marketing campaign is to strengthen, and foster growth in Batesville. Whether you’re a CEO seeking a location for an expansion project, or a young family looking for a place to call home, the Discover Batesville website has every detail you need to make those important decisions,” said Miller. “Our newest addition, the e-newsletter will help us feature why Batesville is a great place to live or relocate for people of all ages.”
For information, additional details, or to join the e-newsletter distribution list, visit www.DiscoverBatesville.com or contact Sarah Lamping at slamping@batesville.in.gov.
or (812) 933-6113.
