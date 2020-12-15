STATEHOUSE — Communities in Senate District 43 will receive nearly $4.3 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, according to State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $830 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 43, the following communities received grants:
* Bartholomew County received $65,000;
* Dearborn County received $1 million;
* Dillsboro received $582,874.08;
* Greendale received $391,571.25;
* Greensburg received $118,225.74;
* Hope received $77,927.25;
* Lawrenceburg received $791,809.07;
* Osgood received $780,271.98;
* Rising Sun received $192,118.50; and
* Versailles received $283,054.14.
“The goal of the Community Crossings Matching Grant program is to improve the infrastructure of communities around Indiana,” Perfect said. “I am thankful for local leaders and their efforts to support our communities, and I am eager to see the positive impacts these projects will have on our area of the state.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
