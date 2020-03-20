INDIANAPOLIS – In the interest of taking every possible measure to protect Hoosier health and safety, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration will close its Division of Family Resources offices to the public at the end of business today until further notice. The decision was made as FSSA and state health leaders consider the best options for promoting social distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Hoosiers are understandably anxious and nervous about COVID-19 and are making historic changes in their daily lives in order to protect themselves and their families,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA Secretary. “We need to support them by reducing required human interactions as much as possible. Our clients should know, first and foremost, that their benefits are safe. SNAP and TANF benefits will continue without interruption as long as the public health emergency exists.”
While DFR’s physical locations are closed, online and telephone services will continue to operate as normal. The FSSA benefits portal – www.fssabenefits.in.gov – is available around the clock for clients who need to submit applications or submit changes to their case. DFR staff are available by phone at 800-403-0864 to provide customer service Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. local time. All scheduled appointments will take place via telephone. Clients may also continue to send documents to DFR via mail at P.O. Box 1810, Marion, IN 46952.
Dr. Sullivan also strongly encourages Hoosiers in need of food or cash assistance or health coverage to submit applications for SNAP, TANF and health coverage at www.fssabenefits.in.gov. Health coverage applications can also be completed over the phone at 800-403-0864. Paper applications will be available outside each DFR local office in English and Spanish and can be submitted via mail.
“FSSA is committed to serving Hoosiers, and will continue to do so, while keeping our team and clients safely apart from each other,” said Dr. Sullivan. “If you are not one of our clients today, but you need help, we are here for you. If you think you qualify, please apply.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.