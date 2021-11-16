FRANKLIN COUNTY – DNR stocked 5,228 rainbow trout in five different lakes and streams across Indiana this month including Brookville Reservoir Tailwater.
Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of trout, which allowed for these additional stockings. The stocked surplus trout are greater than 7 inches on average.
Stocking locations included:
• Delaware Lake (Fort Harrison State Park, Marion County) – 700 fish
• Cedar Lake (Whitley County) – 2,128 fish
• Brookville Reservoir Tailwater (Franklin County) – 1,000 fish
Anglers age 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.
Review inland trout regulations:eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/inland-trout-regulations/.
DNR hatcheries produce 16 different fish species for stocking throughout Indiana. The Indiana DNR does not provide fish for private ponds.
For more information about stockings visit wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.