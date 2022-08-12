BATESVILLE - With school now underway for most Hoosier students, school buses are again out in force on local roads.
Motorists should give themselves extra time to reach their destinations and have patience around school bus stops.
Indiana state law requires drivers to stop when a school bus has its stop arm extended and red lights flashing. Failure to do so can result in a traffic ticket and your driver's license being suspended.
Here are helpful reminders from the Indiana State Police on how to navigate the roads as school buses pick up and drop off students:
* Two-lane roadways: If a school bus stops on a two lane road and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop arm is extended, all motorists must stop.
* Multi-lane roadways with no barrier between lanes: When a school bus stops on a multi-lane roadway without a barrier and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop arm is extended, all motorists MUST stop.
* Multi-lane roadway with a grassy and/or concrete barrier: When a school bus stops and the red flashing lights are activated and the stop arm is extended, only vehicles behind the bus MUST stop. Vehicles that are approaching from the opposite side are NOT required to stop.
Remember, there's more pedestrian traffic around school bus stops during the school year, so slow down and be alert as children are near the road.
Students should also be mindful of vehicle traffic near bus stops and follow these safety tips.
