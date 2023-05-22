GREENSBURG/RUSHVILLE - Authorities are investigating two incidents - one in Greensburg and the other in Rushville - that occurred over the weekend that involved someone dumping a total of 25 dogs at public locations.
Monday, the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter posted the following on their Facebook page: Yesterday, we were dispatched out for a call saying that 16 dogs were dumped at Rebekah park. An additional nine dogs were dumped in Rushville that the Rushville Animal Shelter took in. Our shelter is at max capacity.
We are looking for information regarding whoever dumped these sweet babies. If you have any information, we are welcoming anonymous tips to either the shelter or the non emergency line at 812-222-4911. Please help us find whoever did this!
Sunday, the Rushville Animal Shelter posted a similar message on their Facebook page: We are currently investigating the dumping of nine dogs at our city dog park sometime late last night/early Sunday morning. We are asking for the public's help in locating the individual(s) responsible. We ask if you live in the area and have any form of security cameras that you please check them!
Whoever dumped these pups proceeded to dump an additional 15 dogs in a neighboring county. They cared enough to put them in locations that kept them contained, but this is still not acceptable!
Twenty-four dogs is alot of dogs to leave [at] one location overnight and go unnoticed; if you know something, say something. Lives are depending on it!
Anonymous tips are always welcome and can be made directly to our facility or the Rushville Police Department.
The Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter also noted that these animals are not ready to be adopted because they need medical attention before they are placed in private homes or a rescue facility.
Indiana Code 35-46-3-7 states, in part, that anyone who recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally abandons or neglects [an] animal commits cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. However, in some circumstances the act may be enhanced to a Level 6 felony, which is punishable by six months to 2.5 years in jail and a fine of as much as $10,000.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Greensburg Police Department at (812) 663-3131 or the Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter at (812) 663-9081; or the Rushville Police Department at (765) 932-3907 or the Rushville Animal Shelter at (765) 932-4754.
