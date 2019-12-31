COLUMBUS – Columbus East High School Student Shai Brantley will host the “Doggone 5K Fun Run (or Walk)” to benefit the Adoption Medical Fund of Columbus Animal Care Services from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Please bundle up and join us at the Columbus Animal Care Services Center, 2730 Arnold Street Columbus, Indiana, and start the year off right to benefit loving animals!
Registration Fee & Shirts
Registration is $30 per person with a long-sleeved shirt (deadline for a shirt is Jan. 3.) or $15 per person without a shirt.
After Jan. 3 and on event day, registration is $20 per person (no Shirt). If joining us on event day and not participating in the run/walk event, you can purchase a shirt for $10 if registered by Jan. 3.
Register online at http://www.signmeup.com/Doggone5k.
Schedule
On-site registration/check in starts at 9:30 a.m. The 5K Fun Run/Walk event will start at 10 a.m.
Don’t have a dog?
If you don’t have a dog, you can choose to walk a dog from Animal Care Services by signing up via the online registration link above. (A limited number of dogs will be available so if you are counting on a dog to walk from the shelter, please register early).
Safety
For the safety of all participants, we ask for dogs to be well behaved and up-to-date on shots. No retractable leashes may be used during the run/walk.
Participants may stay until noon, enjoy refreshments and meet some of the available shelter residents – just watch for the dogs wearing the “ADOPT ME” vests.
Adoption applications will also be available at the event for those interested in adopting a forever friend.
