Bake sale

Mikaela Gutzwiller (from left), 9; Ellie Westerfeld, 11; and Grace Gutzwiller, 12, had a two-day bake sale with partial proceeds going to the Batesville Historical Center. The girls said they heard the siding on the historical center was being replaced, so they wanted to help."This is such a great town," the trio reported.

 Diane Raver | Daily News

