CARTHAGE – Dollar General announces its store at 713 N. Main Street, Carthage is now open.
Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.
Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
