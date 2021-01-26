Editor’s Note: Because of the isolation and lockdown orders during the pandemic, domestic violence has increased a record 103 percent in the United States since March. The Daily News will be telling example case stories from survivors up until the week of Valentine’s Day in February.
GREENSBURG – Because of the pandemic isolation and lockdown orders recommended by local and national health experts, New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter is postponing its spring fundraisers.
“We just can’t risk exposing our donors, our staff and our residents to that kind of risk,” New Directions Director Leslie Straight said. “And it’s really sad. Because we need that funding now more than ever.”
Straight and her staff know the stories all too well and Straight described a common scenario.
“Inside your home, words ring out, unkind, untrue, hurtful words being hurled at you at increasing volumes,” her story began. “In the next few minutes, your belongings are being thrown down the stairs with the intense glare that warns ‘you will be next.’”
“The shoving and pushing escalates. The power behind that closed fist builds as it lands to your thigh, and then to your arm.
Mustering all your resolve, you take out your phone to call 911. In an instant, it is snatched and pummeled through the air to land with a shattering crash against your wall. Your world is spinning out of control, you are frantically trying to understand what set him off. Your heart is racing, your mouth is dry...’How can I get away?’”
“Sirens are blaring as they (law enforcement) arrive outside. The darkness exits his eyes and tears enter. Words change from anger to pleading, ‘I’m drunk, you know I would never hurt you...I love you’ he says. ‘We can get through this, please don’t send me to jail,’ he says.”
“We’ve been tasked to help in lots of different ways during this,” Straight said. “And for a domestic violence victim to be ‘successful’ (she made parenthesis symbols in the air with her fingers), it really is relative to what the victim defines as success. This is her life, and very few situations are alike, because of all the many different factors weighing upon couples in every day life.”
“What’s so difficult for people to understand sometimes is that we have to meet clients where they are, whether it’s where they are emotionally, or where they are in the relationship,” Straight explained. “Or whether its just ‘I need to survive the holidays.’”
New Directions is funded through yearly government grants that pay the staff’s meager salaries. But there isn’t much left over for other necessities, and the staff there must be creative, especially during a time when fundraising is impossible.
“And even when she leaves the abusive relationship....when he’s not longer in control, the victims need help in finding the inner strength to move forward in life. It’s supporting her in her choices and advocating for her voice that helps her take a permanent stand against the abuser. That’s where a major part of the work is,” Straight said.
To donate to New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter, call 812-662-8822, or visit www.mynewdirections.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.