RUSHVILLE – A former teacher at Rushville Consolidated High School was recently honored by friends who donated assorted goods to the school in her honor.
Carol Fenimore led the Science Department at RCHS for several years, taught many of the school’s current teachers and was friends with many current teachers and former students. She dedicated the majority of her teaching career to RCHS and its students, and passed away this summer after losing a battle with cancer. Her friends from college donated materials in her honor.
“On behalf of the RCHS Science Department, we are honored to accept the donations so graciously made by DeAnne Kinsey and Nancy Keller, friends of Carol’s and members of the Glenwood Goodie Girls,” RCHS Assistant Principal Elizabeth Flath said. “In honor of Carol Fenimore, a beloved science teacher at RCHS for 19 years and a dear friend, the GGG’s have donated new sets of safety goggles, school supplies and snacks. Carol’s unwavering kindness, passion for science and dedication to RCHS and its students continue to impact us greatly.”
