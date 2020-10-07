KNIGHTSTOWN - The City of Knightstown is looking for help and donations in the creation of Knightstown Makers Market.
Located on the currently empty Public Square, this project will consist of a series of six quaintly constructed retail spaces, each measuring 150 square feet that will be home to artisans, crafters, and entrepreneurs. The Knightstown Makers Market will be unique as the only such market of its kind in the state. These tiny shops will create a handcrafted marketplace where you can shop local and invest in the Knightstown community.
The project is a collaboration between the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), Beautify Knightstown and Main Street Knightstown.
Organizers said that $50,000 is needed to be raised and in turn, an additional $50,000 will be matched by IHCDA.
The Market will provide low-cost start-up opportunities for local entrepreneurs, artisans, and crafters who are unable to commit to a more traditional lease agreement to expand or open their own business.Introducing an affordable entry point for artisans will position and empower the arts to become a contributing core sector of community planning and development.
These vendors, along with their goods and services, will bring the Market to life and promote the ever-increasing vitality of Knightstown. Knightstown chooses to capitalize on the popularity of its already rich downtown and the world-famous Hoosier Gym, which draws 70,000 visitors per year.
For more information on this project or to make a donation, visit patronicity.com/Knightstown.
-Information provided
