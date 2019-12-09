Donations still needed for Cheer Fund

GREENSBURG — Donations are still needed for the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Cheer Fund has been a yearly tradition for the Daily News and Decatur County community for 108 years.
The goal of the Cheer Fund has always been to bring the joy of Christmas to local children and families in need.
Without the help of fellow community members, the mission of providing presents, food, and clothing would not be possible. Essentially, it’s the combination of Decatur County and Greensburg families coming together for one common goal: sharing the giving spirit of the holidays.
The goal for Cheer Fund this year is $49,500.
As of press time Monday, the Daily News Cheer Fund has raised $15,898 to help local families during the holidays.
“We are very grateful for all of the donations we’ve received so far,” Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn said. “We’ll continue to march toward our goal. Thank you to everyone who has helped with this initiative.”
So far, Welborn said 927 local residents will be assisted thanks to the Cheer Fund.
Last year, Cheer Fund raised $50,052 in donations, which assisted 616 children and 218 families.
In 2017, $60,323 was raised, which assisted 785 children and 289 families.
The Cheer Fund record was in 2013 when $60,365 was raised, giving 867 children and 339 families much-need Christmas cheer.
Since 2007, Cheer Fund has raised more than $500,000, and has given Christmas assistance to more than 8,300 children and more than 3,100 families.
Community involvement
The Daily News urges anyone in a position to donate to do so now and help local families celebrate Christmas.
Donations can be made by coming into the Daily News office at 135 S. Franklin Street; or by donating at a bell-ringing station.
The sooner donations are received, the sooner Cheer Fund will be able to calculate how much assistance they will be able to offer each family.
Those who are having a toy drive or food drive are also encouraged to contact the Daily News, according to Welborn.
For more information about how to get involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, call 812-663-3111 or visit www.cheerfund.org.
