Kids Discovery Factory leaders are distributing Art and Engineering Kits to families in need throughout southeastern Indiana, reports executive director Amber McGuire.
The outreach project stemmed from a conversation between KDF board Vice President Emili Uden and a local anonymous donor. McGuire notes, "Both expressed concern that many area students may not have adequate art and school supplies at home, limiting their experience during time away from school. As a result, the donor offered funds to support KDF’s creation of Art and Engineering Kits to be distributed to families through regional food banks.
Kids Discovery Factory approached the Batesville Area Arts Council with the idea. BAAC matched the donation, doubling the program’s outreach potential. As a result, the KDF board designed the kits, ordered materials, assembled bags and began to distribute the 300 kits through food pantries in Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn and Decatur counties.
For additional information, persons may contact McGuire at 812-932-KIDS (5437) or amber@KidsDiscoveryFactory.org.
