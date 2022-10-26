RUSHVILLE - Folks who live in and around Rushville looking for some Halloween holiday fun may want to consider a visit to downtown Rushville Saturday, October 29.
The public is invited to an event being promoted at "Halloween on Main," although the action is taking place adjacent to Rushville's main thoroughfare on Third Street.
Halloween on Main, presented by Yaryan Eye Care Center, will feature free games, treat bags, a bounce house and food trucks.
Attendees will have an opportunity to sign up for a costume parade at 2 p.m. and possibly win some great prizes.
At 4:30 p.m., the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus will be screened at the Princess Theatre sponsored by The Yazel Group. All seats for this show are priced at just $5!
At 10 p.m., the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show, sponsored by Hometown Pizza, will be screened at the Princess Theatre with all seats priced at $5. The Heart of Rushville will be selling prop bags for $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.