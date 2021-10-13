STATEHOUSE – Local lawmakers encourage college students and recent graduates to apply online for internships at the Indiana Statehouse before the Oct. 31 deadline.
According to State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison), the House of Representatives offers paid spring internships to college sophomores, juniors, seniors, graduate students and recent graduates of all majors. Interns will work at the Statehouse in Indianapolis for the duration of the 2022 legislative session lasting January through mid-March.
"This is a great opportunity for young Hoosiers to put their skills to use, gain on-the-job training and build their resume," Lyness said. "These are highly competitive positions and interested candidates should apply soon."
State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) said interns work full time, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spring-semester internships are available in several departments working with Indiana House Republicans.
"Over the course of the legislative session, interns will see firsthand how the General Assembly works while learning how lawmakers serve their constituents," Saunders said. "Don't wait to apply to this one-of-a-kind internship. The skills developed through this experience can serve you well no matter what career path you choose."
State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) said positions are available in the Legislative Operations Department where interns work directly with constituents and help track legislative committee activity. The Communications Department is looking for interns to help write press releases, and work with social media campaigns, graphic design and audio/video production. The Policy Department is also in need of interns to help research, track and analyze legislation.
"This program offers a chance to not only get hands-on experience in a professional work environment, but also could lead to a full-time job," Ziemke said. "Many of our previous interns went on to be full-time staff, and I encourage students from our community to apply."
Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, free parking, career and professional development support, and enrollment access to an Indiana government class. They can also earn academic credit through their college or university and are eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
For more information and to apply before the Oct. 31 deadline, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship or call the Internship Program Director Julian Winborn at 317-232-9798 with additional questions.
