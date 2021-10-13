Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.