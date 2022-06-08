RUSHVILLE - Members of The Salvation Army of Rush County Council, Mike Bare, Debbie Bruce, and Chip West, recently delivered donuts on National Donut Day to Rush County fire and law enforcement personnel.
Donut Day began during World War I when American Salvation Army lassies set sail for France in 1917, determined to bring comfort to the soldiers in the rain-soaked trenches of no-man’s land.
Helen Purviance, a native Hoosier, and Margaret Sheldon thought some real home cooking might help. Unfortunately, most of the supplies had run out except some flour, sugar, lard, baking powder, cinnamon, and canned milk. They had everything needed to make donuts!
The Salvation Army lassies worked in primitive circumstances, using a wine bottle rolling pin, a baking powder tin cutter, and a camphor tube for the holes.
The first donuts were made, seven at a time, in a soldier’s helmet over a small stove. Homesick soldiers lined up in the rain waiting for a taste. Word spread quickly: “If you’re hungry or broke, you can get something to eat at The Salvation Army.” Before long, 2,500 to 9,000 donuts were being made around the clock.
The tradition extended into World War II. Again, brave lassies risked their lives to bring a glimmer of hope to our troops, serving them free coffee and donuts on the front lines.
Today, The Salvation Army continues to serve soldiers through a program called Operation Compassion.
Since 2002, more than 76,000 care packages have been shipped overseas. Hundreds of soldiers share their thanks for those of us here who have not forgotten them.
The Salvation Army will continue to help by providing desperately needed services to men, women, and children wherever they may be.
Without the public’s generosity, especially during the Kettle Campaign, the support of these services is not possible.
Rush County residents needing assistance may call Main Street Christian Church at 765 932-2997.
