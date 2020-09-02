GREENSBURG — The Main Street Greensburg Board of Directors has hired Tonya Downey as the organization’s new executive director.
Downey is a life-long resident of Decatur County and graduate of Greensburg Community Schools. She also attended Indiana Business College where she achieved a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Project Management.
Prior to being hired as the executive director of Main Street Greensburg, Downey worked for Batesville Casket Company, Tree City Graphics, and the Greensburg Community School Corporation.
Downey has been extremely involved in the Decatur County community, serving as an active member of Tree County Players in addition to holding the Greensburg Community High School’s Drama Club Director’s position. Downey is married with two sons who are active with youth football and raising 4-H poultry.
According the Main Street Greensburg Board of Directors President Erica Gunn, Main Street Greensburg’s mission is to create a better community focusing on the downtown district through promotion, design, economic development, and historic preservation.
“Tonya will adopt these four pillars as she already is an enthusiastic supporter of small business and is dedicated to affecting positive change in our community,” said Gunn.
Downey’s duties as executive director for Main Street Greensburg will require her to promote economic development in the downtown district, be an advocate for businesses and business owners, research and pursue grant opportunities for Main Street Greensburg and the City of Greensburg, oversee the organization’s façade grant and Small Business Revolving Loan programs, as well as maintain and plan events hosted by Main Street Greensburg.
“We know that Ms. Downey’s education, work history, enthusiasm, volunteer experience, and community involvement have prepared her for this vitally important position, and we’re confident that she possesses the operational and communication skills as well as leadership ability to take Main Street Greensburg to great heights in the future. We are excited to see where she will help lead our organization and our community,” said Gunn.
