GREENSBURG – The famous lyrics to the Christmas classic Silver Bells go, “City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style. In the air there’s a feeling of Christmas. Children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile ... .”
Truer words were never spoken as Saturday’s 2019 Downtown Holiday Walk, Christmas parade and related activities made many people very happy.
Kicking the day off was an ice-skating rink erected on the public parking lot at Main and Franklin streets. It featured a chance to glide across a simulated ice surface while listening to Christmas music and chatting with friends.
According to one set of children taking advantage of something not usually available locally, the hardest part of ice skating is maintaining an upright posture.
“It’s hard to keep from falling on my butt!” said youngster Macy Anderson while she skated with her brother and sister, Toby and Emily.
The Decatur County Historical Society Holiday Open House began at 11 a.m. Museum visitors were treated to traditional bread pudding as well as the beautiful decor and sounds of Christmas as played on the parlor piano by Berthe Head.
The DCHS tree auction, for which bidding began Dec. 3 and ended Dec. 14, brought in almost $2,000 for the Historical Society. Bids ranged from $70 to $350, and the tree sponsored by The Beach Tiki Bar and Grill brought in the highest bid followed by the Cardinal Tree sponsored by Aspen Place.
The annual Model Train Show at the Presbyterian Church went off without a hitch, much to the delight of model train buffs here and yon. More than 400 wide-eyed children, young and old, enjoyed a tradition that has been a part of the downtown Christmas celebration for many years.
Mayor-elect Josh Marsh told the Daily News, “I think it’s great to see the community out on a beautiful Saturday evening for our Holiday Walk and the WTRE Christmas Parade.”
Marsh expressed words of appreciation to the media for “playing such an integral part of an event with such a great turnout.” He continued by saying, “This event shows that the community is actively engaged in our downtown region, and I look forward to other events through the year similar to this one.”
Marsh said he is working on a plan of action to be announced at the first city council meeting of the new year.
Free chili, compliments of Greensburg Community Church and Hardwick Capital Management, was available on the Square until 7 p.m.
Santa Claus was on hand at The Branch Coffeehouse, much to the delight of a throng of excited children and their parents. Locals were treated to what a delight it will be to actually have a community meeting place on the Square as members of All Four One Ministries sold T-shirts, hand-painted cookies and hot chocolate to generate funds needed to continue the renovation of the planned venue.
The parade marshals were the GPD K-9 force and their handlers: Officers Chris Bridges, Mitch Tuttle and Stephen Herschberger.
Officer Bridges told the Daily News, “It’s good to see the whole community investing and concerned in their K-9 force. Our officers work hard for the community, and the K-9 force is an important tool to help us get our jobs done.”
The day also included an ice sculptor wielding chainsaws and hand-held grinders as he turned a shapeless hunk of ice into a detailed Christmas tree, complete and accurate down to the ornaments on its branches.
Main Street Greensburg Acting Director Erika Gunn told the Daily News, “I think it went very well. We had a good turnout from the community, and it’s nice to see people spending some shopping time on the Square.”
