GREENSBURG — MainStreet Greensburg and a host of other local businesses and organizations are kicking off the Christmas season by hosting a “Holiday Walk” on December 4.
Merchants on the Square, churches in the downtown area, the Decatur County Community Foundation, Tourism, the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, MainStreet Greensburg and others are working together to begin the holiday season with a festive bang!
MainStreet Greensburg’s Tonya Downey and Amber Coyne have been busy making connections, planning events and rounding up support to remind people to shop local and visit the varied and numerous merchants on or near the Greensburg Square for their Christmas purchases.
“We are excited to hear that most of the businesses will be open on that day, with some of them staying open later,” Downey said. “To that end, many of the events will be inside the businesses.”
The Historical Society Museum is a prime example.
“Santa will be inside the museum, and that will be a good chance to get people into the museum who might never have been before,” Downey said.
Downtown merchants were excited to be part of an event that will bring folks into their stores.
“Last year, the event was a drive-thru event, and while it was successful it’s still not the same as a holiday walk,” Downey said. “But this year, we’re able to have events for the public without the regular financial burdern to worry about. Every event is free! We understand that this has been another tough year for everyone and we’re offering people from the community a safe place to see Santa and do a lot of their shopping.”
Downey reported that seasonal decorations will soon be installed around the Square, but the official lights and the Christmas Tree on the Square won’t be until Small Business Saturday on November 27.
Sponsorship opportunities are available by emailing admin@mainstreetgreensburg.com.
Visit the MainStreet Greensburg Facebook page for more details
