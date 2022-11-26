GREENSBURG — Merchants on the historic Greensburg Square are celebrating the holidays on December 3 when Main Street Greensburg presents “Holiday Walk 2022.”
Beginning at 11 a.m. and going well into the evening, holiday music, games, shopping and all the usual joy and celebration will be the order of the day, and everyone is invited. There will also be food trucks selling delicious holiday munchies parked on Franklin Street.
“I think what I like most about the holidays, it’s the time of the year when people come together,” Main Street Greensburg Director Rose Cronley said.
Since she took the position of Main Street Director just before the Fall Festival, Cronley has been doing just that: bringing people together.
Cronley and her administrative coordinator Allison Beck have been meeting and greeting downtown merchants and putting together the much awaited Holiday Walk 2022.
That’s been enough work for an army, but the two person team has the energy and the drive, and the events list for the Walk includes something for every holiday taste.
At 11 a.m., Mrs. Claus will be greeting children at Huntington Jewelers on the north side of the Square, and the Grinch will be at Picker’s Paradise to inspect all those hearts growing to twice their size.
At Schlemmer Wholesale, Elfs on the Shelf will be making merry, and First Baptist Church will be hosting children’s crafts and games.
At Tree City Stitches, Santa’s helpers will be reading favorite holiday books to all the good little boys and girls before they take their wish lists to Baker Design Wear to deposit them in the direct-to-the-North-Pole Workshop Mailbox.
From 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, there will be holiday movies and a new attraction this year, a magical indoor snowball fight.
Santa’s cookies will be available at Piece of Cake, and the skating rink will make its yearly return to the downtown area at the corner of Franklin and Main streets.
Santa Claus will be on hand from noon until 5 p.m. at the Historical Society Museum, and shoppers can stop by Game Plan Graphics for a souvenir from the photo booth there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m..
While Santa makes his appearance at the Historical Society, he’ll be parking his reindeer on the corner of Broadway and Washington for visits and photos.
The day will also be full of contests and giveaways.
Starting at 11 a.m., Dr. Ashburns will have free hot chocolate.
At 2 p.m., at the corner of Washington and Franklin, there will be a Junior Ugly Sweater Contest for kids, and at Art on the Square Gallery children will be able to paint a handmade ornament to take home.
Starting at 4 p.m. at Phase Financial on Broadway, shoppers are invited to have a hot bowl of chili, and at 5 p.m. the holiday Pub Crawl officially begins.
A Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.
At 7 p.m., the Adult Ugly Sweater Contest will start at Tree City Brew on the corner of Broadway and Main.
“Everything is free, our sponsors have been wonderful,” Cronley said. “It’s important to us to give the gift of the holidays back to our community!”
