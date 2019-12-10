GREENSBURG – The annual Holiday Walk and parade are scheduled for Saturday in downtown Greensburg.
The parade theme coincides with this year’s Grand Marshalls, Greensburg K-9 police and their handlers.
Lineup will take place near the intersection of Franklin and Central streets. The parade will then file past Porter-Oliger Funeral Home to the south side of the courthouse on Franklin Street, back up North Broadway Street and will disband at Gilliland-Howe Funeral home, where participants are invited to share a cup of hot chocolate.
According to www.accuweather.com, the day has a 50 percent chance of rain with temperatures during the day ranging from 35 to 45 degrees.
The annual event, which has been sponsored by local radio station WTRE since 2005, is open to all interested participants.
“Churches, social groups, elected officials, kids on bikes, all are welcome, and candy can be thrown from the parade so all the kids are invited to come and watch!” said WTRE’s Cathy Verseman.
The holiday parade is scheduled to take place rain or shine.
The parade serves as a spectacular kick off for the much anticipated 2019 Holiday Walk.
Holiday Walk schedule
Saturday (Dec. 14)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Ice skating rink at the corner of Main and Franklin streets
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Historical Society Christmas Tree fundraiser at the Historical Society Museum on Franklin Street.
1 to 6 p.m. – Model train show at the Presbyterian Church, corner of Washington and Franklin streets.
2:30 p.m. – Ice sculptor on the northeast corner of the square.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Live reindeer on the northwest corner of the square.
4 p.m. – Holiday parade.
4 to 6 p.m. – Art on the Square Gallery free “make your own Christmas ornament.”
4 to 7 p.m. – Free chili at Hardwick Capital Investments, 125 N. Broadway Street.
4:30 to 7 p.m. – Pictures with Santa plus cookie decorating and hot chocolate at The Branch (formerly Schlemmer Wholesale building on Broadway)
5:30 to 7 p.m. – Pony cart rides near Bigger than Texas Salon on N. Broadway Street.
5:30 p.m. – Outdoor movie on the east side of the Courthouse Square.
Many shops on the downtown Square will be open late for shopping convenience.
For questions about the parade, please email kathy@wtrecommunity.com or call 812-663-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.