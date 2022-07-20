RUSHVILLE - Through the generous support of a Duke Energy grant, the City of Rushville paid for the painting and restoration of the historic painted window art pieces along the west side of the 200 block of N. Main Street.
The paintings were originally done in 1972 for Rush County’s Sesquicentennial. At the time, there were other paintings; however, these nine windows are all that remain.
“For Rush County’s Bicentennial, we knew that we had to bring these historic art pieces back to their former glory,” Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “Their restoration signifies a new commitment to Rush County and our storied past.”
Each painting was meant to represent the businesses that were below it. The five ladies stood proudly over a women's clothing store called Minear's which opened in 1971. The man and women just north of the ladies are seen holding shoes with shoe storage behind them. They stood above Neff's shoe store, a store that had been there since 1933 and stayed open for several years. Lastly, the next man and woman pair stood over Cooper's Jewelry.
The original five painted ladies were done by Carrie O'Hara Page Morrison. Her signature is on each of the five. It has always been said that the others were painted by Mel Gray, but no identification or proof can allow us to say that definitively. It is because of artist Lance Woskobojnik that these historic, beautiful, and unique Rushville art pieces were given new life.
This historic painting restoration was one small part in Rush County’s Bicentennial celebration and Rushville’s downtown beautification. It is because of the support of Duke Energy, the work of Woskobojnik, and the support of the community that this project was possible. Happy 200 years, Rushville!
