Dr. Boersma elected to state office

Nicole Boersma, MD, of Greensburg, was recently installed as President of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) at the French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana.
Dr. Boersma currently practices family medicine with obstetrics at Decatur County Primary Care in Greensburg.
Dr. Boersma also serves as the Medical Director for both Heritage House of Greensburg and Hickory House of Greensburg, where she serves as the liaison between the nursing homes and the physicians providing services at the facilities. After earning a B.A. in Biology-Chemistry from Manchester College, Dr. Boersma went on to study Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed her Family Medicine Residency and a Family Medicine-Obstetrics Fellowship at Memorial Hospital Family Medicine Residency in South Bend, Indiana.
Dr. Boersma has received several awards and honors during her time practicing medicine, including the Delia N. Miller Award for Service, and the Society for Teachers of Family Medicine (STFM) Resident Teaching Award. Dr. Boersma currently lives in Greensburg with her husband, Matt, and their three children. As a family, they enjoy playing games and traveling.
In addition to Dr. Boersma’s installation, the IAFP also elected new officers and board members. The following members were elected to the IAFP Board of Directors:
● President-Elect, to serve as President in 2020-2021: Samir Ginde, MD (Indianapolis)
● Chairman of the Board & Immediate Past President: William Tortoriello, MD (Evansville)
● Speaker (2019-2022): Risheet Patel, MD (Indianapolis)
● Vice Speaker (2019-2022): Teresa Lovins, MD (Columbus)
● Director (2019-2022): Kyle Speakman, MD (Marion)
● Director (2019-2022): Will Cooke, MD (Austin)
● AAFP Delegate (2020 & 2021): Jason Marker, MD (Mishawaka)
● AAFP Alternate Delegate (2020 & 2021): David Schultz, MD (Newburgh)
A complete list of the IAFP Board of Directors is available at www.in-afp.org/leadership.
The IAFP is a membership organization composed of family physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students that reside in or are licensed to practice in Indiana. The mission of the Indiana Academy of Family Physicians is to promote and advance family medicine and support family physicians in improving the health of Indiana.
For more information, call (317) 237-4237 or email eschaab@in-afp.org.
