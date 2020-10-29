RUSHVILLE - Rush County citizens continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic. As the number of positive cases have gone up in Indiana and locally, Dr. Russell Daugherty, Rush County Health Department Health Officer, sent this message to the citizens of Rush County.
I have fatigue. I'm sure we all do. However, we don't get to choose when Covid is over. We have done really well, but as fall has arrived, we are seeing a spike in infections. With the combination of quarantines and active infections, the schools were barely able to stay open before fall break. We cannot have school if we don't have healthy teachers. So, we cannot let up our mitigation efforts. We have to improve them if we want to keep the schools open during the winter.
Most of us do not know anyone that has passed with Covid or been hospitalized, yet. I look at the numbers regularly, and we are still at risk of surging our hospitals. Most of us still have not had it. We have gotten better at taking care of seriously ill Covid patients and death rates have been lower than at the beginning. Indiana has done really well. But these rates are based on everyone needing a hospital bed gets one.
We are tired of hearing it. But we have to continue the social distancing and mask wearing. Masks will not stop the spread 100%. I look at the mask like I do the flu shot. The flu shot is not 100% effective, but it will most likely keep me out of the hospital by decreasing the severity, and it may keep me from giving the flu to someone at higher risk.
What does this mean for the holiday season and winter? To slow spread and keep our older parents and grandparents safe, we have to keep our contacts low. We encourage families to avoid large gatherings. Have holidays with one other family you are already having regular contact with; stay within your pod or regular group. Use Zoom, FaceTime, social media to spend time with loved ones from a distance.
This is a big sacrifice for a lot of families and seniors. But seeing them this year on a video conference, avoiding a funeral, and spending next year together seems worth it to me.
Let's keep our schools open, our businesses running, and each other safe. One person cannot do it, it takes a community.
Russell Daugherty, MD
Rush County Health Department Health Officer
