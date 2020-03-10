GREENSBURG – Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tammi Wenning has announced that well known and respected agricultural financial advisor and educator Dr. David Kohl will be the keynote speaker for “Agricultural Update and the Road Ahead,” a luncheon scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. March 25 at the Tree County Players Playhouse, 634 W. Main Street, Greensburg.
The informational program will conclude with Dr. Kohl delivering observations from his travels and his analysis of global economic trends and the state of the U.S. economy.
Kohl will answer questions, drawing upon his decades of experience as an educator and business person. He will present common financial and business practices designed to proactively position a business or customer regardless of the economic cycle.
Kohl is a professor emeritus of agricultural finance and small business management and entrepreneurship at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. He has traveled more than eight million miles in his professional career and conducted more than 6,000 workshops and seminars for a variety of agricultural audiences.
With 40 years experience in business and agriculture, Kohl’s areas of expertise include growth and change, the economy, risk management, strategic business planning, sustainability and organizations trends.
In addition to Dr. Kohl, a panel of experts closer to home will be speaking. The panel will feature Farm Marketing Advisor Mike Mock and Customer Risk Manager Jeff Fichtelman; both represent Consolidated Grain and Barge. Also on the panel representing Purdue University is Professor of Agricultural Economics Michael Langemeier.
“The session is very versatile for a wide range of groups including lenders, producers, agribusiness owners and even students, with nuggets for each regardless of age, size of business, background or experience,” Wenning said. “The Decatur County Community Foundation and the Ag Field of Interest Committee have been working for over a year to put together this top-notch program.”
Local agribusiness man David Miers said, “I listen to Mike Mock almost daily and enjoy his comprehensive market analysis that include charts and weather reports. His short, 10 minute reports are very comprehensive, to the point, and provides important information without unnecessary, time wasting noise.”
Tickets are $20 and seating is limited. They can be purchased by calling the Decatur County Community Foundation at 812-662-6364, or by stopping by the DCCF office at 101 E. Main Street, Greensburg, during normal business hours.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ag Field of Interest Fund at the Decatur County Community Fund.
