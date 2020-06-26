A “Drive-by, Honk and Wave” parade, conducted by the Associates of the Sisters of St. Francis, took place on Saturday, June 20, to honor and cheer the Sisters at their Motherhouse in Oldenburg. With cars and trucks decked out in colorful decorations including balloons, flowers, flags, streamers, and signs, the parade wound its way around the convent grounds greeting all the Sisters who came outside to see it. The Sisters were seen smiling ear to ear, waving, and holding signs expressing their love and gratitude. The nuns have been on lock-down since the middle of March due to COVID-19, so it was a joyous occasion for them to see their Associates and off-campus Sisters and vice-versa.
Associates Alice Beresford, Betsy Savare, Linda Hilsinger and Sister Patti Zureick were instrumental in planning and organizing this successful event. Associates are affiliated with the Sisters of St Francis in their mission and prayer, and share their spiritual, social, and service opportunities. The Associate relationship is rooted in the Gospel and in Franciscan values, mindful of the call to be the presence of Jesus to all, especially to the powerless, the poor, and the oppressed. For more information on becoming an Associate, contact Jane Schaefer or Carolyn Meyer at (812) 933-6439, or at associate@oldenburgosf.com.
