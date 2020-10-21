VERSAILLES – A Drive-In Theater Tour series featuring Grammy Award winner Zach Williams and the well-known group Big Daddy Weave will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Bel-Air Drive-In in Versailles.
“Music is just such a medium for communication. For us, our faith is the biggest part of our lives,” Big Daddy Weave singer and songwriter Mike Weaver said. “There’s so much hope in our faith in Jesus. Right now, this seems like the time when everybody is against stuff and against each other and all kinds of things. The level of hope, I feel like, is way down. There is a big question mark over our lives in so many ways with this pandemic and all that business. It’s been awesome to get out at these drive in shows because everybody can be safely distanced in their cars, but then still be together.”
Awakening Events produced the Drive-In Theater Tour series.
Tickets are available at driveintheatertour.com.
The tour will feature ticketing by the carload and will comply with all local COVID-19 related guidelines. A maximum of six individuals are permitted per car at the event.
Members of Big Daddy Weave met while attending school at the University of Mobile in Mobile, Alabama. They started playing music and leading worship on campus in 1998, which led to a career in music that has spanned more than 20 years.
“We made a little independent record and that kinda got discovered by some national folks and led us to signing a record deal around 2001, 2002,” Weaver said. “It’s just been kind of a whirlwind ever since then. You look back and you’re like, ‘oh my gosh dude this has been 22 years this month’. Just in a couple of days is actually our anniversary.”
Weaver believes isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many people. He said being able to attend a drive-in concert and safely be around others brings hope to crowds at the shows.
“You can see the hope in their faces when they’re able to just be together. You feel the unity of that moment, you feel the unity of coming together around hope,” Weaver said. “I think for me that’s the thing. In a time where everybody is against something, God is for people. God loves people. We want to show up and remind people that there is hope in the Lord.”
Zach Williams originally opened shows for Big Daddy Weave during a 60 date tour in 2016.
“He has just grown leaps and bounds in where he is at in his career, recently with a multi-week number one single with Dolly Parton as a duet,” Weaver said. “Zach is like an old soul. It’s like being with one of The Highwaymen if they were a believer in Jesus. We love Zach and getting to collaborate with him on a few numbers throughout the night is a highlight for me.”
Weaver said one of Big Daddy Weave’s popular songs from a few years ago is titled “Redeemed”.
This year, Big Daddy Weave released another number one song called “I Know”.
“We didn’t write it (“I Know”) about the pandemic, but it sort of resonated with that whole thing about going through a difficult time, going through a struggle, going through this period of uncertainty,” Weaver said.
A full list of cities and dates for all the tours is available at awakeningevents.com or driveintheatertour.com.
“Big Daddy and Zach Williams, it doesn’t get any better than this, especially in a time when you can’t do a whole lot,” Weaver said. “Come out and join us. Instead of being discouraged by what you see on the news, come on out and let’s have a night where we focus on hope.”
Weaver said Big Daddy Weave’s sound technician, road manager and guitar technician are from Indiana.
“It’s going to be good to be back in Indiana. That’s a state we haven’t hit yet on this particular tour, but that we’ve visited many times over the years,” Weaver said.
Founder and President of Awakening Events Dan Fife provided the following comment via a press release:
It has been truly amazing to see the impact of these drive-in theater concerts. Fans and theater owners alike have all told us how much this was needed in their communities, and how much they appreciate us being there, providing this message of hope through music.
