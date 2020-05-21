INDIANA— While fewer drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to remind motorists to slow down and travel safely, especially in work zones.
AAA predicts record low travel volumes across the U.S. with social distancing guidelines still in place. This follows the second-highest volume on record set last year at 43 million travelers.
In Indiana, residents are starting to get "Back on Track" as various businesses and services are reopening. Because of this, Hoosiers may experience increased traffic in some areas.
Construction hiatus
A number of restrictions and closures are in place due to long-term projects, including:
Northern Indiana
Lane closures on I-65 from U.S. 231/Crown Point to Ridge Road/Hobart
Lane closures on I-80/94 at I-65 interchange in Lake County
Multiple projects on I-469 with lane restrictions and reduced speeds in Allen County
Central Indiana
I-70 westbound reduced to one lane between Exit 3 (Darwin Road) and the Illinois state line in Vigo County
Shifted lanes on I-70 eastbound between Ind. 267 and Ronald Reagan Parkway in Hendricks County
I-70 eastbound closed between Ronald Reagan Parkway and the south split in Indianapolis
Lane closures on I-70 eastbound/westbound between Mt. Comfort Road and the Ohio state line in Hancock, Henry and Wayne Counties
Southern Indiana
Bridge replacement on U.S. 41 over the White River between Knox and Gibson Counties
U.S. 41 northbound to I-69 northbound ramp closed in Evansville
Lane restrictions on I-69 northbound/southbound in Greene, Daviess and Vanderburgh Counties
Lane restrictions on Ind. 37 and Ind. 39 in Martinsville
Lane restrictions and shifts on I-65 northbound/southbound between Seymour and Columbus
U.S. 31 closed over I-65 in Jackson County (south of Seymour)
Ind. 256 closed between Ind. 203 and U.S. 31 in Scott County
Lane restrictions on I-74 eastbound/westbound between Exit 156 (Ind. 101) and the Ohio state line in Ripley/Dearborn Counties
Know before you go
Drivers can learn more about existing work zones and other traffic alerts by visiting indot.carsprogram.org, dialing 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone, or downloading the INDOT mobile app.
INDOT urges motorists to buckle up, follow posted speed limits, avoid distractions and allow extra time when traveling over the holiday weekend.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
Faceastboundook: faceastboundook.com/indianadepartmentoftransportation
Twitter: @INDOT
CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.