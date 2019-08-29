The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road work moratorium for the Labor Day weekend beginning Friday afternoon (Aug. 30), through the morning hours of Tuesday (Sept. 2).
As Labor Day holiday weekend is typically one of the busiest times for travel on Indiana’s highways, wherever possible, road restrictions will be removed to ease traffic flow for holiday drivers.
Some closures and restrictions will remain on larger projects that cannot safely reopen to traffic.
Here’s where you will see restrictions remaining over the holiday weekend:
Northern Indiana
I-69 in Grant County, between mile 262 and 269, is restricted to one northbound lane.
I-69 in Allen County, between mile 308-310, has the right lane closed, leaving two lanes in each direction.
I-69, in Steuben County, between mile 333-335 is reduced to one lane in each direction over Pigeon Creek.
I-69 in Steuben County, at exit 350, is reduced to one northbound lane.
The ramp connecting southbound Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-94 in Lake County is closed.
The ramp connecting westbound I-94 to northbound I-65 in Lake County is closed.
The ramp connecting U.S. 12/20 to southbound I-65 in Lake County is closed.
I-65 in Lake County, between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231, is reduced to two lanes in each direction with the left lane closed.
Central Indiana
I-74 in Montgomery County is restricted to one lane in each direction between mile 32-39 in the westbound lanes.
Southern Indiana
I-65, in Jackson/Bartholomew counties, has lane restrictions in both directions between Seymour and Columbus.
Ind. 37 in Martinsville (Morgan County) is reduced to one lane in each direction.
I-74 in Ripley/Dearborn counties is restricted in both directions between Ind. 101 and the Ohio State line.
Ind. 45/46 at I-69 interchange in Bloomington has a traffic switch with crossover.
Ind. 256 in Scott County is closed between Ind. 203 and Austin.
Ind. 7 in Jennings County is closed between the Jennings/Jefferson County line and Vernon.
Ind. 62/Lloyd Expressway will have two lanes open in each direction in Evansville.
INDOT reminds Hoosiers to travel safely and plan for more driving time during the busy weekend.
Pay attention: Don’t text or talk on the phone and avoid taking your hands off the wheel. Driver inattention is a leading cause of all highway crashes.
Slow down: Be aware of the speed limits and abide by them – no one wants to ruin a great holiday weekend with a speeding ticket.
Leave early and plan ahead: Expect delays and allow extra travel time on one of the busiest holidays of the year.
Information provided by INDOT
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.