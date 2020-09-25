GREENSBURG - Cub Scouts Pack 578 is selling popcorn as a drive-thru fundraiser in the old Stacks restaurant parking lot at the corner of Lincoln and Fifth Street in Greensburg.
Their only fundraiser for 2020, Scouts are selling this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The drive-thru sale will continue every weekend through October 24.
Forgoing the traditional popcorn tin for more pandemic appropriate plastic bagging, available flavors include original, caramel, white cheddar, a new "blazing hot" as well as pop-it-yourself popcorn in $12 prices, all the way up to $35.
"A normal bag is what I would call shareable," said Carrie Walden, popcorn coordinator and wife of Cub Scouts Pack 578 Packmaster John Walden, "but my family would devour it quickly."
Walden and her husband have turned a startup Cub Scout Den into a pack of nearly 25 active Cub Scouts aged kindergarten through fifth grade. While Carrie is only the "popcorn coordinator" for the five dens of Cub Scouts, she is an active leader in Girl Scouts.
"While this is going on, my Girl Scouts are gathering in a few weeks to learn about support dogs," Walden said. "So, there's always something going on in this house."
Like many young families, the Waldens admit that it's tiring to keep so many balls in the air, but they also concede that it's a good way to interface with their own children.
"The the main point is just about spending time with our children, doing things our children enjoy doing," said Walden. "And for my daughter, she's at the age now (6th grade) where, along with her fellow Scouts, they can run things themselves, so I just guide them."
Questions about Scouting or popcorn should be directed to Carrie Walden at 317-714-7700.
