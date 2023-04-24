GREENSBURG – At approximately 2:54 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, a traffic crash near the 127 milemarker on westbound I-74 was reported to the Decatur County Dispatch Center. The only vehicle involved was a FedEx semi.
Upon arrival to the scene by Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies, the FedEx semi was located in the median.
When deputies made contact with the driver of the semi, he was semi-conscious with significant injuries to his head. Further, deputies observed that there was damage to the windshield of the vehicle.
The driver of the semi was subsequently flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital by Stat Flight due to the extent of his injuries.
Video evidence from the scene has been recovered and is being examined.
Evidence at the scene indicates a rock was thrown through the windshield of the semi and the rock struck the driver in the head, rendering him unconscious. The juvenile child of the driver was also in the semi and was not hurt.
In addition to the departments listed above, also assisting was Decatur County EMS, Greensburg Fire Department and St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department.
If anyone has any information as to this crash, they are urged to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-663-8125.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.