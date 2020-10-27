GREENSBURG - Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle accident with injury at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Ind. 3 and CR 700 W.
According to a news release from Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant, a truck traveling southbound on Ind. 3 went off the roadway near CR 700 W. and struck a tree.
The vehicle was reportedly wrapped around the tree and the driver, who has not been identified, was entrapped.
After the Greensburg Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle, the driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital by Lifeline.
The driver is reportedly from out of state.
The incident remains under investigation.
Agencies responding included Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Communications Center, Letts Volunteer Fire Department, Westport Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, Lifeline, and Sweet’s wrecker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.