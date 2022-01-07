GREENSBURG — With inclement weather here, the Decatur County Animal Shelter Board of Directors reminds Greensburg residents of the rules for the safe and considerate housing for pets kept outside the home.
Every owner or keeper of a dog confined outside within the Greensburg city limits must insure that the animal:
1. Has access to shelter that is made of weather resistant material consisting of a structure with all solid sides, a dry floor raised about the ground, and a solid roof to protect the dog from weather and extreme cold/heat. During winter and any day the weather reaches 40 F degrees and below, the shelter must be large enough for the dog to stand up and turn around, the entrance must be covered by flexible wind-proofing material or a self-closing door, and must contain clean and dry bedding which must consist of an insulating material that does not retain moisture such as straw, not blankets, of sufficient depth for dog to burrow. On any day when the temperature is at or above 80 F degrees, the shelter must be shaded by trees or a tarp or tarp-like device.
2. Dog breeds that become susceptible to extreme weather must be brought into a temperature controlled facility, or when a heat advisory, freeze advisory, or a tornado warning has been issued by local, state, or national authorities, except when the dog is in visual range of a competent adult who remains outside with the dog.
3. Small breed dogs which are defined as less then 25 pounds and short hair, must be brought into temperature controlled facilities when the temperature reaches 40 F degrees and below, or 90 F degrees and above.
4. Medium breed dogs, which are dogs defined between 25 and 75 pounds must be brought into a temperature controlled facility when the temperature reaches 25 F degrees or below or 90 F degrees and above.
5. Large breed dogs, which are defined as dogs that weigh more than 75 pounds, must be brought into a temperature controlled facility when the temperature reaches 15 F degrees or below and 80 F degrees and above.
6. As different breeds can thrive in different weather, the final decision will be left to the determination of the Animal Control Officer.
The Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter is at 1635 West Park Road, Greensburg.
Their hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.
The phone number for the Shelter is 812-663-9081.
For more information go to https://decaturcountyshelter.wordpress.com/
