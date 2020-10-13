ST. PAUL - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident that lead to a drowning at Hidden Paradise Campground in Decatur County.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, at 2:14 p.m. Monday, Donna Kishbaugh, 61, of Westfield, was reported missing in the water. Kishbaugh was conducting SCUBA training when she disappeared.
DNR Conservation Officers, Indiana State Police, Shelby County deputies, Decatur County deputies, Shelbyville Fire Department, and Decatur County Fire Department assisted in the recovery efforts.
Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Police divers located Kishbaugh in 18 feet of water at 2:56 p.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Additional information will be provided once it become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.