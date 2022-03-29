GREENSBURG - James Dynnis Imel Jr. was sentenced March 29, 2022, by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court after pleading guilty on February 1 for the crime of Level 4 felony dealing in methamphetamine, enhanced because he admitted he is a habitual offender under Indiana law.
The plea agreement was that Imel would receive two years for the dealing offense and an additional six years for being a habitual offender, all in prison. This total sentence of eight years will be six actual years after good time credit.
The parties further agreed that Imel’s sentence in Decatur County will run consecutive, or in addition to, any sentence he receives in a pending major felony case he has in Rush County.
Judge Day accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Imel according to the terms of the agreement.
Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney Nate Harter represented the State in this case and expressed satisfaction with the outcome: “Mr. Imel was extremely cooperative with law enforcement, and took responsibility for his actions. This was to his benefit, but ultimately there is still a cost to be paid.”
According to publicly available records, Greensburg Police Officer Casey Jones initiated a traffic stop on Imel for speeding and other traffic infractions.
While gathering information and records regarding the status of Imel’s driver’s license, Sgt. Chris Bridges arrived and asked for consent to search the vehicle. Imel gave consent, the search was conducted, and the methamphetamine was located.
Imel acknowledged possessing the methamphetamine and a large quantity of marijuana, and eventually admitted that he was dealing methamphetamine to make ends meet and to feed his own habit of methamphetamine use.
Daily News readers may remember Imel from his 2010 conviction for reckless homicide, a conviction he received after a jury heard murder accusations against him regarding his father.
His sentence in that matter was eight years in prison, with four actual years served after good time credit.
Imel’s other two convictions were for possession of methamphetamine, one in Decatur County and one in Rush County.
Harter recognized Casey Jones, Chris Bridges, and Matt Terkhorn for their vigilance and preparation on the case.
