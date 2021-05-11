Developmental Services, Inc. and Bona Vista will finalize a merger July 1, 2021 making the combined services agency one of the largest non-profits of its kind.
Together, the two agencies provide services and supports to children and adults with disabilities in over 60 counties in Indiana.
Both DSI and Bona Vista started from grassroot efforts but have realized a need to expand their catchment areas to move into the future.
“This is proactive and strategic. This is not driven by financial concerns. This is us staying ahead of the curve and making the best decisions possible for the individuals with disabilities that are in need of the best and most high quality of services across the state of Indiana,” stated CEO/President of Bona Vista, Brianne Boles.
In this most recent budget cycle, legislators and the state have worked with provider agencies to help increase resources to providers by improving reimbursement rates focused on increasing the pay for direct support professionals. This very positive movement to keep up with the changing economic times has been supported and championed by ARC of Indiana and INARF, as well. While legislators have really made an effort to bring Indiana in line with other states for supporting individuals with disabilities, there will always be a need to find ways to maximize the resources provided to serve individuals with special needs.
“Together, we will be able to offer more comprehensive services to many of those that we serve because we can provide more resources and choices for the very best delivery of service. We are truly very grateful for the actions our legislators have taken in supporting those we serve. With that said, we realize we must all assure we are getting the most out of the additional resources allocated. We all need to play our part to ensure the future of services available to our clients, and also assure providers are there to support and provide those services,” said Shane Burton, Chief Executive Officer of DSI.
Both DSI and Bona Vista share similar missions that focus on supporting people with disabilities and eliminating barriers through encouragement, independence, and inclusion in reaching their maximum potential. Bona Vista has been providing services since 1958 in Kokomo and Peru efforts. DSI has been providing supports since 1975 and serves South Central Indiana counties.
“This opportunity is great for both of us to provide the best programming and support to those that we serve. We know that we can do more together by combining our efforts,” said Burton.
Bona Vista and DSI currently provide supported living, group homes, job placement, children’s services, and supported employment. All clients and employees will be retained after the merger. It’s basically a step toward taking on the best of both organizations. DSI and Bona Vista will continue to have industry and service facilities in existing counties. For more information, visit dsiservices.org and www.bonavista.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.