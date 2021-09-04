Down Syndrome Indiana is a one-stop-shop for information and resources on Down syndrome. The programs it offers are intended to promote the inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome in their greater community, as well as, to offer support and information to families, caregivers, educators, employers and the professionals who serve individuals with Down syndrome.
DSI East Central serves families of individuals with Down syndrome who reside in Hancock, Henry, Madison, Rush and Shelby Counties.
The new DSI East Central community group was formerly known as the Madison Hancock Playgroup.
DSI East Central meets monthly to focus on giving children opportunities to engage with each other and build relationships. There are community outings, park visit, crafts, music, and holiday events.
Meeting days and times vary. Follow DSI East Central on Facebook ({span}www.facebook.com/groups/dsieastcentral/){/span} to keep up with all the current events.
For more information, call the office at (317) 925-7617 or info@dsindiana.org.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.