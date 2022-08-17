COLUMBUS — Developmental Services Inc. has officially unveiled a new brand and logo to align with its newest partnership with two companies, Bona Vista Programs and LIFEDesigns.
Together, the three companies will operate under the DSI structure, ultimately combining resources to elevate client and community relations.
DSI, Bona Vista and LIFEDesigns each serve adults, children and families with disabilities by providing support and resources to assist individuals in living fruitful and independent lives.
Collectively, the entities will serve a larger client-base and advocate jointly for industry needs and opportunities.
“We are excited to join forces and continue making progress within this essential industry,” said Shane Burton, CEO of DSI, and Brianne Boles, President of Bona Vista in a joint statement. “In fields such as ours, it’s imperative that we find creative and strategic solutions and partnerships to best serve Hoosiers in need.”
Those who currently utilize the services of the three organizations will not experience a change in services or client care. Most changes will take place behind the scenes in areas such as operations and logistics, ultimately not causing a shift for the clients and communities served.
However, each entity will continue to promote the collaboration and new brand roll-out. DSI’s new logo will begin to appear in marketing and promotional items, specifically across the DSI brand, while Bona Vista and LIFEDesigns will slowly transition their brand over the coming year.
“This rollout is only intended to support our current and future families and individuals,” Burton and Boles continued. “We look forward to the future, together.”
About Development Services, Inc.
Developmental Services, Inc. is a non-for-profit organization that provides services for adults and children with disabilities.
Based out of Columbus, Indiana, DSI was established in 1975 and provides early intervention for infants and toddlers, residential living options, job training, placement and follow-along, respite care, family support, and individualized community-based services.
About Bona Vista Programs
Bona Vista Programs provides for adults and children through an array of residential, transportation and community services. Established in 1958 and based out of Kokomo, Indiana, Bona Vista strives for quality to meet the unique and individual needs of each client.
About LIFEDesigns
LIFEDesigns is a non-profit agency headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana with the focus of promoting independence for people with disabilities. LIFEDesigns participates in educational and advocacy activities for the benefit of its clients including health, general welfare, quality of life and safe, affordable housing.
