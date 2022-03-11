PLAINFIELD – The Duke Energy Foundation has announced it is awarding more than $300,000 in grants to 24 innovative K-12 education programs serving communities across Indiana.
“Our educators and students are facing tremendous challenges teaching and learning as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “It’s more important now than ever before that we support and invest in opportunities for our children in the communities we serve to thrive and reach their full potential.”
The grants support a wide range of educational programming for K-12 students, including summer reading programs; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education; programs that support underrepresented, low-income or diverse populations; and efforts to reverse academic declines due to disruption caused by COVID-19.
Over the past three years, the Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 76 strategic charitable grants totaling more than $1.1 million to nonprofit organizations working to bolster education in Indiana communities.
This year, organizations receiving a grant included:
Girls Inc. of Shelbyville & Shelby County (Shelby County) – $10,000. Funds will be used to provide scholarships for girls from underserved communities to attend Girls Inc. of Shelbyville and Shelby County’s summer literacy program.
Indiana State University (Statewide) – $40,000. Funds will be used to support Indiana State University’s Power of Reading and Power of Math summits, which provide teachers with the opportunity to hear from nationally renowned speakers who offer new techniques and research to help improve instruction and outcomes for K-12 students.
Milan Community Schools (Ripley County) – $10,270. Funds will enable Milan Community Schools to offer a summer learning camp for at-risk students filled with STEM, literacy, and social and emotional learning.
New Castle Community School Corporation (Henry County) – $9,419. Funds will support Wilbur Wright Elementary’s remedial reading program for first and second grade students. This immersive program will focus on comprehension, fluency, phonemic awareness, phonics and vocabulary.
