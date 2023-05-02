PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Duke Energy is awarding more than $125,000 in grants to 26 local and regional economic development organizations to spur new jobs and investment in Indiana communities. The grants are through Duke Energy’s Partnership Program, which funds marketing and strategic efforts to grow cities and towns.
“We believe that when our communities thrive, we thrive,” said Erin Schneider, managing director of Midwest economic development for Duke Energy. “That’s why we work hand in hand with local and regional economic development organizations to bring new jobs and capital investment to the communities we serve, and our Partnership Program is one example of that.”
Grant dollars are used to support marketing campaigns and promotional materials, website development and updates, conference and tradeshow registrations and continuing education.
Since the Partnership Program was established in 2017, Duke Energy has contributed more than $700,000 in grant funding to organizations that are helping create vibrant economies in Indiana.
To qualify for program consideration, each applicant submitted a plan that would have a direct impact on their community’s economic growth. These awards help local and regional economic development organizations fund marketing and strategic efforts in the communities they serve. Amounts varied depending on the size and scope of the project.
This year, grants included:
City of Batesville – $5,000
East Central Indiana Regional Partnership – $5,000
Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation – $5,000
I-74 Business Corridor – $5,000
One Dearborn – $5,000
Shelby County Development Corporation – $5,000
South Central Indiana Economic Development Group – $5,000
Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.
