PLAINFIELD – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nine grants totaling $255,000 to programs that help Indiana communities grappling with mental health and substance abuse needs.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in mental health and substance use disorders across Indiana,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “I have personally heard from our community leaders that more needs to be done, and we’re joining the fight by supporting the critical work of organizations that are providing pathways to prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services.”
The grants will support a wide range of initiatives to create and expand mental health and substance use services across the state. Hamilton County is the recipient of an $80,000 grant for a countywide behavioral health collaborative that focuses on prevention, early identification and intervention, crisis intervention, and short- and long-term treatment programs.
“Mental health and substance/alcohol abuse have been identified as some of the most pressing local health priorities,” said Tom Kilian, president of the Hamilton County Community Foundation. “As such, the Hamilton County Community Foundation, in partnership with Aspire and the Hamilton County Council, has been building a cross-sector coalition focused on expanding the availability and accessibility of behavioral health services for residents. We are grateful for Duke Energy’s support to develop a comprehensive mitigation plan for Hamilton County that will address prevention and early identification, as well as crisis intervention and long-term treatment plans to keep our communities healthy.”
Grants included:
Indiana Region 9 Workforce Board (Bartholomew, Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland counties)
$35,000 for Workforce Reintegration Program
The Indiana Region 9 Workforce Board will leverage this grant funding to help individuals impacted by substance misuse with reintegration into the workforce, providing them with opportunities for work-based training and placement in high-wage, in-demand occupations.
Hancock Health Foundation (Hancock County)
$10,000 for Early Intervention and Prevention School-Based Programs
Duke Energy’s grant funding will enable Hancock Health to enhance and expand its mental health and substance use prevention and early intervention programs, which are administered at local schools.
This includes expanding suicide prevention training, hosting mental health awareness events, and providing educational materials and resources.
